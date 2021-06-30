Marvel's Black Widow

The latest addition to the Marvel Universe stable is showing next Wednesday and Thursday.

The much-anticipated flick, starring Scarlett Johansson, opens at cinemas two days before its global release on Disney+ (at an extra £30 cost) on July 9, allowing superfans the chance to catch it on the silver screen.

So, to be in with a chance of winning a family ticket to The Arc – to see Black Widow or another film of your choice – simply answer the question below and follow the guidelines.

Question – what nationality is Scarlett Johansson?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to [email protected]

The closing date for entries is midday on Wednesday, July 7.

Normal competition rules apply, which can be found at www.hucknalldispatch.co.uk, and the editor’s decision is final.

The prize is supplied by the promoter and, to be eligible, you must indicate on your entry you are happy for us to share your details.

Also opening at The Arc on High Street from Friday (July 2) are new horror-comedy ‘Freaky’ starring Vince Vaughan and Kathryn Newton in a body-swap movie like no other, and Oscar-winning ‘The Father’ starring Sir Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman.