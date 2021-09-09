Two September promotions continue at the venue this weekend.

Fiver Friday means every ticket on a Friday booked online is only £5.

The second promo is the ‘Kids Clubhouse’ promo – a spin-off of sorts from the Arc’s popular Kids Club – where a child ticket is just £4 for any film before 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The Aretha Franklin story is told in the movie Respect, which opens at The Arc Cinema in Hucknall from Friday (September 10)

On the screen, there are two big new releases this week.

Director James Wan, creator of Saw, The Conjuring and Insidious, is back with a new horror that he’s recently said in an interview has ‘the potential to kick off an all-new franchise’.

Malignant tells the story of Madison, played by Peaky Blinders’ star Annabelle Wallis, who is paralysed by shocking visions of grisly murders.

Her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. The film is rated 18.

Horror movie Malignant also open

The other release is the long-awaited biographical musical drama Respect, based on the life of American soul singer Aretha Franklin.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson has been praised for her performance in the USA where the film came out last month and has received generally favourable reviews.

Located on High Street in the Byron building, the Arc Cinema offers all you need for a luxurious night at the movies.

The venue boasts four screens, all with luxurious leather electric recliner seats offering plenty of legroom.

Films are shown using digital laser projection and all in Dolby digital surround sound.

The venue is also fully licensed and a whole range of drinks and snacks are available for customers.

Additionally, all four screens are wheelchair accessible and the two upper floor screens are accessible via a passenger lift.

All screens have spaces for wheelchair users and the cinema offers a Fidelio wireless system for customers who are hard of hearing.

Show times (from Friday, September 10, to Thursday, September 16):

CANDYMAN (15)

Fri: 16:10,17:45, 20:50; Sat & Sun: 21:20; Mon-Thurs 21:15

FREE GUY (12A)

Fri: 13:25,18:45; Sat & Sun 15:50, 19:00; Mon-Thurs 18:20

JUNGLE CRUISE (12A)

Fri 16:10; Sat & Sun 13:35, 16:25; Mon-Thurs 15:45

MALIGNANT (18)

Fri 18:25, 20:45; Sat & Sun 16:10, 18:30, 20:50; Mon-Thurs 18:40, 21:00

PAW PATROL (U)

Fri 13:10, 15:45; Sat & Sun 11:05, 13:00; Mon-Thurs 16:00

RESPECT (12A)

Fri 13:20, 15:00, 17:35, 20:25; Sat & Sun 14:55, 18:10, 20:30; Mon-Thurs 15:45, 17:55, 20:45

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (12A)

Fri 13:05, 15:45, 17:50, 20:30; Sat & Sun 11:05, 13:10, 13:45, 17:45, 21:00; Mon 16:00, 18:35, 20:40

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY (U)

Sat & Sun 11:00*

*Kids Club

THE CROODS 2: A NEW AGE (U)

Sat & Sun 11:10