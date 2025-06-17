Films in the Park: Selston Country Park on Saturday 21 June

There’s only days to go until our first big FREE event of Summer sees two blockbuster films hit the big screen in an Ashfield park.

Ashfield District Council will once again be hosting Films in the Park at Selston Country Park on Saturday 21 June.

The first film will see the nation’s favourite marmalade loving bear head to the jungle in Paddington in Peru at 2pm. This will be followed by the smash hit musical Wicked at 6pm. Starring Ariana Grande, Wicked tells the untold story of the witches of Oz.

The event, organised by Out of the Box Events on behalf of the Council, will also include acoustic acts playing in the bar area, inflatables, face painting and a bar.

Films in the Park promo poster

It is the first event of Summer which will also see the return of the popular three-day Ashfield Show on 8, 9 and 10 August, Hucknall Fest on 5 July and the Ashfield Food and Drink Festival on 17 August.

This is a free event; no tickets or booking is required.

Cllr Arnie Hankin, who represents the Selston ward on Ashfield District Council, said:

“We’ve got a mammoth Summer of events across Ashfield and this is just the first. It will be great to see the big screen back on Selston Country Park for two fantastic films. The sun is set to shine for it as well so it will be the perfect day for visiting the park. Don’t forget your picnic blankets and chairs so you can sit and relax with Paddington before singing the night away with Wicked. We look forward to seeing you all there.