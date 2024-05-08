Free Outdoor Festival: Growing A Green Future For Nottinghamshire returns 1 June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green Hustle returns to Nottingham’s city centre on Saturday 1 June with free activities, creative workshops, a talks tent, live music, street entertainment, a pop up garden and a community cafe serving pay what you feel meals.

Building on the success of last year’s festival attended by 10,000 people, Green Hustle will bring an inspiring programme right into the heart of the city featuring collaborations with local artists, organisations and community groups, uniting behind the theme ‘Common Ground’.

The festival is a great way to find out more about green issues and take away ideas for sustainable living from making ethical purchases and tips for growing in pots and plots of all sizes to steps individuals can take to effect change in their communities. A survey following last year’s festival found 75 percent of respondents made a positive behaviour change.

The festival’s lasting legacy to date has seen 5,000 trees planted, hundreds of free plants and seed bombs handed out, new green spaces created in the city including Broad Street planters, the rewilding of Cobden Chambers and the flagship green project at the canalside Wilford Street Ramp transforming the neglected space into a community garden, complete with Heron sculpture created from Raleigh bike parts retrieved from the canal.

Ben Welch, Green Hustle director, said: "We all want to be healthy and happy, secure and well fed with a roof over our heads, living in a thriving world that we know is safe for the future, in a community we feel valued in - the Green Hustle Festival means coming together, growing connections and imagining a better future. It’s important to come together and find our 'common ground' at a time like this, for people to see how much great stuff is going on in our communities, and take hope for the future.”

Green Hustle is also supporting the Nottingham City Council ambition to be carbon neutral by 2028 and the team from CN28 will be present at the festival to share what they're doing, to give everyone the chance to be involved and have their say.

Green Hustle takes place from 10am to 6pm, and will feature:

A main stage hosted by Cultural Vibrations Unity Through Music

A community cafe from Himmah’s Shalom Salaam Kitchen, providing pay what you feel meals

Creative workshops from Dizzy Ink, Right for Flies

Street Entertainment from Capoeira Nottingham, Circus Hub and Laura Decorum

Pop-up accessible garden showcasing University of Nottingham research

A market featuring independent sustainable retailers, including jewellery, skin care, zero waste, mushrooms, vegan treats and clothing

Activity and Information stalls from Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, Keeping It Wild, the Environment Agency, Groundwork Greater Nottingham, Carbon Neutral Nottingham 2028, Bikeworks and more

A talks tent featuring talks about gardening, de-paving the city, zero waste and more

Alex Flint, CEO, It’s in Nottingham, said: “We are delighted to support Green Hustle, an event that aligns with our values and mission to create a more attractive, healthier, safer, and greener place to live, study, work and play. The festival is an excellent opportunity to learn more about sustainable living and we hope it will inspire both businesses and residents of Nottingham to make changes that will have a positive, lasting impact.”

Amy Coulson, sponsorship, events and projects manager, It’s in Nottingham, added: "We love supporting the work of Green Hustle! Their approach to informing people about climate change is very easy to understand and engaging. Even if you are not particularly interested in the environment, you will find something interesting in their events. Ultimately, the festival aims to inspire individuals to consider the positive changes that we can make and empower us all to help make Nottingham an even cooler city.”