News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Free Ukulele Loan from Hucknall Library

A local initiative between Ukulele For All, Nottingham County Council and Inspire Culture, Learning and Libraries.
By Mike HarrisContributor
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read

Having been let down by a national ukulele loan scheme, the Hucknall Ukulele Group (HUGs) decided to start their own with an initiative called Ukuleles For All.

With the help of local ukulele groups and individuals donating ukuleles, they approached Nottingham County Council and Inspire Culture, Learning and Libraries who were very supportive. There are now ukuleles for free loan available from Hucknall library.

The system is simple, you can now borrow a ukulele in the same way as a book. There are three different sizes to choose from, complete with case and beginners' notes.

Deputy Mayor Sue Paterson joins a HUGs performanceDeputy Mayor Sue Paterson joins a HUGs performance
Deputy Mayor Sue Paterson joins a HUGs performance
Most Popular

The Hucknall Ukulele Group were quite surprised when in the first week of the initiative someone turned up at their regular Tuesday evening session at the Bowman with one of the loan ukuleles.

Val McKenna, a senior member of the group said "It was a real pleasure to help an absolute beginner join in with the group and get so much enjoyment out of it".

Ukuleles are available for free loan from the Hucknall Library, South Street, Hucknall NG15 7BS, just ask at reception.

Related topics:Hucknall