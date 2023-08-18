Free Ukulele Loan from Hucknall Library

Having been let down by a national ukulele loan scheme, the Hucknall Ukulele Group (HUGs) decided to start their own with an initiative called Ukuleles For All.

With the help of local ukulele groups and individuals donating ukuleles, they approached Nottingham County Council and Inspire Culture, Learning and Libraries who were very supportive. There are now ukuleles for free loan available from Hucknall library.

The system is simple, you can now borrow a ukulele in the same way as a book. There are three different sizes to choose from, complete with case and beginners' notes.

The Hucknall Ukulele Group were quite surprised when in the first week of the initiative someone turned up at their regular Tuesday evening session at the Bowman with one of the loan ukuleles.

Val McKenna, a senior member of the group said "It was a real pleasure to help an absolute beginner join in with the group and get so much enjoyment out of it".