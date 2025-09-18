Ghost Hunting at Strelley Hall

The ghost sighting and stories of the Georgian stately home Strelley Hall goes back many years. The staff refuse to hang around for the evening events because they know what goes on there.

With three beautiful elegant function rooms on the ground floor, plus a fst floor meeting room set in beautiful but very rural grounds, it is an ideal location for these events as you do not get any noise interference or light pollution making it all the more dark and silent.

Some of the areas date back to the 1100s and the dungeon is only for the braver ghost hunters, being many feet underground and down a long tunnel.

If you have wanted a location to test your nerves, we present to you Strelley Hall.

Dare you ghost hunt at Strelley Hall with Simply Ghost Nights

Your ghost night commences with a brief chat about what you may experience as a ghost hunter on the night and how to use all our ghost hunting equipment whether you are using the spiritual or scientific the equipment, you are free to use any of the ghost hunting equipment as you attempt to interact with the spirit world.

On your ghost hunting night and paranormal investigation we do not waste your time or money talking about ourselves on a ghost hunt or taking you on a tour of the building to pass time.

What we do is utilise every minute possible into providing our guests with an amazing most haunted experience, at a most haunted venue or location in the U.K, after all it is simply your ghost night.

Participate in:

Victorian Séances

Table Tipping Experiments

Ouija Boards

Glass Divination

Lone Vigils (optional)

Human Pendulum

Use all the latest ghost hunting equipment such as Mel Meters, K2 meters, Franks box, motion sensors, sound enhancers, night vision goggles, infra red camera's and much more as we search for ghostly communication from the other side

October 25, tickets priced at £39p/p

Start Time 9pm - 1.45am

Address

STRELLEY HALL

Strelley Hall

Main Street,

Nottingham

NG8 6PE