Green Day, Coldplay and Sabrina Carpenter tributes top Hucknall Fest line-up

Hucknall Fest is back for 2025

Tributes to big names in punk rock and pop are set to get festival goers dancing the night away as Hucknall Fest is back.

Ashfield District Council has now announced the full line-up for this year’s Hucknall Fest as it returns to Titchfield Park for the second year running.

The free event will be held on Saturday 5 July with a day packed with live music and entertainment. Tribute acts will include two punk rockers Green Day and Avril Lavigne, pop stars Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter and alternative rockers Coldplay.

There will also be music from solo artist Izzy, Ant Green’s Visual Show and a 90s Ibiza Classics Show.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a funfair, inflatables, face painting and a market village filled with local businesses and crafters.

This event is being organised by Out of the Box Events, on behalf of Ashfield District Council.

Cllr Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall on Ashfield District Council, said: “What a brilliant line up. Last year was a fantastic day and this year we are going to build on that to make it even bigger and better.

“So many tribute acts to such huge names, it really will be a day to remember. Hopefully the weather will be on our side but either way it will be a fun day for the whole family. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

This is part of the Council’s Summer of events which includes the three-day Ashfield Show spectacular on 8, 9 and 10 August on Sutton Lawn. The following week Ashfield Food and Drink Festival will be taking over Hucknall High Street on Saturday 17 August.