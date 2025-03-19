House hunters invited to discover the Dunstanburgh at Retford event

Homebuyers ready to move into a new home are invited to visit Harron Homes’ The Brambles development in Retford for an exclusive Open House event on Saturday, March 22.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Plot 157, The Dunstanburgh, a stunning five-bedroom home showcasing elegant interiors, generous living spaces, and premium finishes.

For those looking to make a move, Part Exchange is available, allowing buyers to potentially sell their current home to Harron hassle-free, with no chain or estate agent fees. To make the move even easier, Stamp Duty and legal fees—worth up to £18,000—are covered on this home, meaning buyers can save significantly on upfront costs. With Stamp Duty changes coming into effect on March 31, now is the ideal time to secure a new home before the increase.

Harron’s friendly and knowledgeable sales team will be on hand throughout the event to answer any questions about The Brambles and its sought-after Nottinghamshire location.

The living room in a Dunstanburgh showhome

"Our Open House event at The Brambles is a fantastic opportunity for buyers to experience the quality and attention to detail that sets this development apart," said Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands.

"With exclusive incentives available, including Part Exchange and covered fees, we’re making it easier than ever for buyers to move into their dream home with minimal hassle. Whether you're looking for a stress-free move or simply want to explore this exceptional home, we welcome you to come along and discover all that The Dunstanburgh has to offer."

To find out more, visit The Brambles, London Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire, DN22 7JE on March 22 or contact the sales team on 01777 553390.