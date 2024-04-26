Knoops to launch new store in Nottingham’s City Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Knoops (www.knoops.co.uk), the British brand that is revolutionising chocolate drinks with its unique and completely customisable chocolate % menu, is opening its 18th UK store in the city of Nottingham.

Opening its doors on 3rd May at 9 Clumber Street, Nottingham shoppers will be able to customise their ideal iced chocolates, milkshakes and hot chocolates from Knoops’ tantalising menu of chocolate %s and additions.

Bringing a point of difference to the café scene, Knoops is the only brand to boast a customisable chocolate % menu. The brand was founded by Jens Knoop, who created the concept around Knoopology: the art of crafting the perfect chocolate drink.

Designed to be democratic, Knoops has over 20 different chocolate %s – from 28% White to 100% Extra Dark - nine different dairy and plant-based milks and over 20 extras like sea salt, orange zest, chilli and cinnamon. All drinks can be topped with a handmade Knoops marshmallow and there is something for every taste, mood and individual. Drinks can be poured as a smooth hot chocolate; over cold milk and ice for an iced chocolate, or blended with ice cream for a deliciously thick milkshake.

Speaking on the latest openings, CEO William Gordon-Harris comments: “Nottingham’s thriving city centre, full of history and shops is fantastic to explore with a Knoops in hand. Bustling with residents, shoppers and students, we’re looking forward to joining the city’s food and drink scene.

Founder of the brand, Jens Knoop, adds: “I am delighted that Knoops is expanding and more people in the UK will be able to enjoy our chocolate drinks. As our journey continues, it’s exciting to serve both new and existing customers across the country their daily treat in a cup.

