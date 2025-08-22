Manor Farm Park & Woodlands to crown one lucky child King (or Queen) of the Castle

Leading family day out Manor Farm Park & Woodlands is giving children the chance to declare victory in a centuries-old game and claim, once and for all: “I’m the King of the Castle!”

The attraction, in East Leake, on the Nottinghamshire/Leicestershire/Derbyshire border, has launched a Hunt For The Golden Crown, which will be hidden somewhere in a public area on-site over the next ten days, starting on Friday August 22.

The lucky child who finds the crown will officially be crowned King or Queen at the highest point of Manor Farm Park & Woodlands’ very own “castle” – the giant play fort, complete with turrets and battlements, which forms part of an adventure playground.

They will also win free entry to the farm park for life, courtesy of a unique golden ticket.

Manor Farm's "castle"

Silver crowns will also be hidden around the farm park during the 10-day competition, with those who find them winning the chance to return for a free day out.

The exact origin of the rhyme: “I’m the King of the Castle!” is unknown but it’s been around for at least 200 years and has its roots in games where one child tries to claim a high spot while others try to displace them.

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands Chief Operations Officer Jordan St Germain said: “We are constantly striving to deliver exceptional family days out and come up with new and innovative ways for people to have fun.

“We hear children shouting: “I’m the King of the Castle” all the time when they are playing in that area and thought it would be great to find the ultimate winner of this favourite old game.

“Who can deny you are truly King or Queen of the Castle when you are sitting at the top of our tallest turret in your golden crown?”

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands offers a full day of fun for children and grown-ups alike and is situated in more than 25 acres of countryside on the Nottinghamshire/Leicestershire/Derbyshire border, just over 10 minutes from the M1 motorway.

It has more than 50 different species of animals to see, woodlands to explore and both indoor and outdoor play areas to discover, including Nottinghamshire’s largest indoor adventure play centre.

If you are looking for things to do during the school holidays, every day in August, get ready for the ultimate summer party with bubbles during the Foamfest daily foam parties.

There are also garden games for the whole family to enjoy and animal food and bird handling available for a small additional charge.

Your day out also includes:

Entry to the Indoor Playbarn – Nottinghamshire’s largest indoor adventure play centre

Access to the Dinosaur Roar! Discovery Trail

A daily falconry display (weather permitting)

Full access to animal activities, including petting sessions and donkey grooming

Every weekend in September, get ready to forage in the straw and fill your bucket in the indoor potato patch as part of the SpudFest event.

Hunt for this year's Golden Spud. There's a free pass to win every day!

Guess the number of potatoes in the sack to win a prize.

Take aim with our famous Spud Cannon - £2 will buy you three shots.

Forage for spuds in the indoor potato patch. There's a free bag of spuds for every paying child to take home.

Book online at www.manorfarm.info and save £2 per person.