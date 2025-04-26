Meet the Consultant: Slimming World consultant Tracy shares weight loss success and recipes in Bulwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

My name is Tracy and I am a Slimming World member first of 14 years and then a Slimming World Consultant in Bulwell, Ravensworth Road Methodist Church on Friday mornings with nearly 8 years experience. I’m a target member losing 3 half stone and would love to help others achieve success too.

Some of my favourite recipes are Chicken Tikka Masala Dirty Fries, BBQ Pulled Pork, SW Doner Kebab, Chilli, Lasagne. With more than 350 free foods to choose from there is something for everyone. We never tell you what to eat, it’s bespoke to you. You choose your favourite foods. Some of the free foods I love are Chicken, Pork, Fish, all kinds of potato, some vegetables, salads, kiwi, grapes, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and so much more, the list is too long!

Without Slimming World I wouldn’t be the person I am today. I understand first hand what it’s like to be overweight, how it makes you feel and how impossible it feels sometimes. For me helping and supporting others is so rewarding. If you walk through my Slimming World doors, I will do all I can to help you lose weight, feel amazing and enjoy life, like you never thought possible.

Yes, I have tried many diets over the years. You name it I’ve tried it, with some losing weight quickly but not sustainable and i just ended up putting all the weight back on (plus more), none of them helped me change habits and behaviours to keep the weight off for good and that’s what makes Slimming World so very different, so unique to anything else out there. It is NOT a diet, it’s just healthy eating of normal every day foods that you enjoy. I will help support you to lose weight safely, build new skills, develop new habits and behaviours to lose the weight and keep it off forever!

3 half stone gone forever!

The unlimited choice of everyday free foods you can have to satisfy your appetite is fantastic, you never go hungry, nothing is off limits and the great news is that your social life doesn’t have to stop with Slimming World. I love going out for meals, drinks and going on holidays and couldn’t imagine not being able to do this (where is the fun in that). And you absolutely can do all of these things and still lose weight with Slimming World!

To find out more, give me a call or text on 07762762059 or come along to Ravensworth Road Methodist Church, Friday Mornings at 7:30am or 9:00am.