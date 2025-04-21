Newstead Brass set for Earth, Wind and (Dragon) Fire

There are two opportunities to hear Nottinghamshire’s finest brass band this weekend as Newstead Brass perform concerts in Mansfield and Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

On Saturday evening, April 26, at 7.30pm, Newstead Brass will take to the stage of Mansfield’s Palace Theatre as part of a week of events around Gaia, meaning Mother Earth, artist Luke Jerram’s breath-taking seven-metre replica of Earth.

This special performance will take listeners on a journey through space and time to celebrate the world we live in and our interconnectivity with the planet and each other. Tickets cost £14 and can be booked by calling the theatre box office on 01623 463133 or the theatre website.

On Sunday evening, April 27, at 6pm, the band will refocus from global to local and mark St. George’s day this week with a concert in celebration of England’s patron saint concluding with some Last Night of the Proms favourites including ‘Jerusalem’ and ‘Land of Hope and Glory’. This concert will take place in St. Wilfrid’s Church, in Kirkby-in-Ashfield. Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased at the door. Proceeds will support church activities.

Newstead Brass at Mansfield Palace TheatreNewstead Brass at Mansfield Palace Theatre
Newstead Brass at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Band secretary Mike Allcock commented: “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to play these two concerts locally. It’s great to be returning to the Mansfield Palace Theatre as part of their week hosting Gaia for what will be a memorable and spectacular event. We’re also pleased to be able to support St. Wilfrid's church, who provide us with our rehearsal facilities, with this concert to support their ongoing involvement in the local community.“

