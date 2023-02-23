North Notts Cat Rescue preparing to hold fundraising Easter Fair
Please join us to help raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue by attending our Easter Fair at Hillstown Village Hall, Hills Town, Bolsover – postcode S44 6LW – on Sunday, April 2, from noon-4pm, writes Laura Goulden.
We have a large variety of small businesses in attendance: baby and children’s products, women’s fashion and jewellery, Usborne books, bodyshop, wax melts, crystals and more!
You can purchase hot food and refreshments through the serving hatch in the main hall from Danielle’s Cupcake Heaven. There will also be an ice cream van in attendance!
The Easter Bunny will be paying a special visit from 1.30-3pm.
A tombola will be held, with all proceeds being donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.
See bit.ly/41iAGcr