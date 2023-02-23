We have a large variety of small businesses in attendance: baby and children’s products, women’s fashion and jewellery, Usborne books, bodyshop, wax melts, crystals and more!

You can purchase hot food and refreshments through the serving hatch in the main hall from Danielle’s Cupcake Heaven. There will also be an ice cream van in attendance!

The Easter Bunny will be paying a special visit from 1.30-3pm.

Hillstown Village Hall.

A tombola will be held, with all proceeds being donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.

