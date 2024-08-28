Nottingham charity fundraising to continue empowering women through craft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham-based charity, Skilled Hands, is hosting its fourth annual charity fundraising event to continue delivering free artisan craft workshops to women in the city.

The Red Carpet Event, Threads of Triumph, will take place on September 28 at the Djanogly Theatre, Sherwood Rise, New Basford, from 1pm to 5pm. In attendance is the Lord Mayor of Nottingham Cllr Carole McCulloch.

The event features a runway of dreams fashion show, highlighting the group's finest work, a celebration of craftsmanship exhibition, showcasing a collection of pieces, and the awards ceremony celebrating the excellence of participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2018, Skilled Hands has been empowering women through hands-on millinery, soap, dress, bag and jewellery making, breaking barriers and empowering those facing unemployment, financial challenges and caring responsibilities.

Headpieces made at Skilled Hands workshops.

The Red Carpet Event is the perfect opportunity for these women to showcase their skills and fashion pieces to inspire communities and keep the organisation going.

The charity’s goal is to not only create gorgeous items but also act as a catalyst for change, bringing women together through artisanal crafts, reducing loneliness and positively impacting wellbeing, creating stronger communities.

Sheila Ako, Founder and Director of Skilled Hands said: “Seeing women thrive has always been my ultimate goal. I believe that when a woman is empowered her whole family becomes successful and that trickles into the community making it stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue our work because we know the impact of results, the confidence boost, the skills acquisition and the opportunities created for women to start their own small businesses with the acquired skills.

“We also provide opportunities for interns and volunteers to gain work experience for better opportunities going forward.

“On the whole Skilled Hands is impacting lives and making lives better and your support is all we need to carry on doing what we know best.”

For the Threads of Triumph Red Carpet Event, basic tickets cost £5, or for the VIP treatment with front row seats, a glass of wine and snacks, tickets cost £10, they can be purchased here: https://www.skilledhandsorganisation.org/events-2