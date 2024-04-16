Nottingham Hot Property set to return for special 20th anniversary open-air event at Binks Yard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on Thursday 11 July at Nottingham’s iconic canalside entertainment, dining and leisure destination, Binks Yard, this year’s event has the theme ‘Summer Vibes’ and is set to be an outdoor festival of live performances in the sun.

Each year Nottingham Hot Property showcases a quality live show, with attendance and performances from the city’s property and construction sectors.

Since its inception in 2004, the event has raised more than £383,000 for various local children’s causes across the East Midlands, in a bid to support and improve young lives.

This year's chosen charity is Leicestershire based Alex’s Wish, a charity which is on a mission to eradicate Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, an aggressive form of muscular dystrophy that affects 1 in every 3,500 boys born.

Siobhan Goodacre, Hot Property trustee said: “At the heart of Nottingham Hot Property lies a deep passion to do all we can to support the many fantastic children’s charities located across the East Midlands, and over the past 20 years, we’re proud to have done our bit to help so many young people in need.

“This year's chosen charity, Alex’s Wish, is at the forefront of advocacy and support for those suffering with Muscular Dystrophy, and the incredible work the teams do each and every day is astounding.

"During this upcoming Hot Property, we look forward to doing all we can to raise as much money as possible to support this truly worthy cause.”

The funds raised from ticket sales and donations from this year’s event will go towards supporting the work Alex’s Wish does to help bring about new treatments and ultimately a cure for the devastating condition.

Founders Emma and Andy Hallam created the charity to support other’s suffering with the condition, after their now 17-year-old son Alex was diagnosed just before his fourth birthday.

Emma Hallam, Founder and CEO of Alex’s Wish said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen as The Nottingham Hot Property charity partner this year, and we’re very excited to be involved.

“We would like to thank everyone involved. All the money raised at this event will support our ‘Fill our Hearts with Hope’ Cardiac Heart Grant Call project, as we know the heart is the critical determinant of survival in Duchenne. Weakening heart muscles are part of the natural progression of the disease and these funds will help us develop innovative new treatments and approaches.”

The upcoming event will see Binks Yard’s impressive outdoor terrace brought to life with a host of glittering performances taking place on the venue’s state-of-the-art stage. In keeping with the festival theme, there’ll also be food, drink and a few special surprises throughout the evening for attendees.

Max added: “For our 20th anniversary, it only felt right that we planned something even bigger and better than ever before, and we’ve certainly pulled out all the stops this year. This year, to celebrate our anniversary we’ve made some changes to our usual format, with our first new venue in 10 years and our first outdoor summer event.

“We’ve got an exciting roster of incredible acts on the bill who will be belting out some of the nation’s favourite hits and we’re really looking forward to taking the Binks Yard terrace by storm with an event that’s sure to be one to remember.”

Sponsors

The sponsors for this year’s event include Pulse Consult, Selcon, Chord Consult and Keepmoat Homes as headline sponsors as well as HWA Consulting, Morgan Sindall Construction, CPMG, Marrons Shakespeare, Pick Everard and Atkins Realis. This year's t-shirt sponsor is GT3 Architects. Joining these are: PR agency Cartwright Communications and design agency SANDBOX.

Tickets

Tickets for this year's event start at £30 for more than 10 tickets bought and £36 for general admission, with sponsorship packages also still available. To buy tickets, go to https://www.tickettailor.com/events/nottinghamhotproperty/1154667

For more information about future Hot Property events, visit the Hot Property website nottinghamhotproperty.com.