Nottingham Men Allowed – Singing for Prostate Cancer UK

The project is run by Nottingham's largest male voice choir, Carlton MVC. They have just one rehearsal left before the concert which takes place on Saturday 20th April.

Musical Director Ian Watts said: “I have been thrilled to be involved with this project. The guys have had lots of fun but I am also very grateful to them and all those who have helped to run Nottingham Men Allowed for their hard work and commitment to the cause. Those singing have taken the singing seriously, and have put lots of effort in between the rehearsals. They are making great music together and the concert will be a fantastic night's entertainment, in aid of a great cause.”

The final rehearsal takes place on 16th April. The grand finale of the project takes place at the Ballroom at the Marcus Garvey Centre, Lenton, Nottingham on Saturday 20th April. The concert starts at 7.30 pm but the bar, open throughout, opens at 7 pm. Tickets are just £10 plus a small booking fee. Nottingham Men Allowed will be joined by Carlton Male Voice Choir and also superb band, Carlton Brass. It will be very special evening's entertainment and of course the project is supporting a worthwhile national charity. Including gift aid, Nottingham Men Allowed are well on their way to raising over £10,000.

To follow the guys on their musical adventure check out their Facebook page (1) Facebook

To buy tickets for 20th April visit the Eventbrite page Nottingham Men Allowed Concert with Carlton MVC and Carlton Brass Tickets, Sat 20 Apr 2024 at 19:30 | Eventbrite