Nottingham's Music Maker Competition starts Saturday 27 April 2024

The Competition is run by Carlton Male Voice Choir as a way of giving something back to help encourage talented young musicians.

The first preliminary takes place at 7.30 pm on Saturday 27th April 2024 at St Judes Community Halls, 405 Woodborough Road, Nottingham NG3 5HE.

Chris Coats, Carlton MVC's Chairman said: “We have been delighted with the response to the competition and the 12 musicians selected to take part are performing at a high standard.

"They include singers and a range of instrumentalists playing across a wide range of musical genres. The audience are in for a treat because as well as hearing from these talented young musicians, Carlton MVC will also perform.

"We have priced the tickets deliberately low at just £5 or £9.99 for three to encourage music lovers to come to the events and show their support for these young performers.”

Head Judge mezzo-soprano Katharine Dryden said: “The contestants are competing for two prizes. The first is the Music Maker Prize. As well as winning £750, the winner will earn the right to perform at Carlton MVC's Festival Concert at Nottingham's fabulous Albert Hall on Saturday 22 June.

"The second prize, new this year, is £500 and is the Constance Shacklock Memorial Prize for the performer with the most potential. Constance Shacklock was a world renowned opera singer who had a strong Nottingham connection having been born in Sherwood, Nottingham. I was fortunate to have been taught by Constance in the early part of my career.”

Katharine is joined on the judging panel by Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason, David Machell, Roger Holland and Andrew Atkinson.

The best three performers from the two preliminaries (27 April and 18 May) will compete in the competition final on Saturday 8 June 2024.

Previous winners include many talented musicians including Konya, Braimah and Isata Kanneh-Mason.

There will be a collection at the two preliminary heats and the final in support of fantastic Nottingham charity Footprints.