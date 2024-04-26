Nottinghamshire businesses championing region at Europe’s biggest security event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

12 businesses are representing Nottinghamshire, including the University of Nottingham, which is displaying a robotic dog that goes into hazardous locations where humans can’t go.

The largest security event in Europe is making its triumphant return to the NEC this April, with 12 businesses flying the flag for Nottinghamshire at the prestigious show.

Held between 30 April & 2nd May, The Security Event aims to educate businesses and industry professionals on all forms of security including; public safety, cyber security, the security skills gap and creating a safe working environment to name a few.

SPOT the dog

Spot® is a robotic dog programmed by the University of Nottingham, and is used by leading businesses such as National Grid, BP, and GlobalFoundries to gather data from dangerous environments such as oil and gas mines and nuclear power plants.

Spot® is currently used on factory floors, at construction sites and in research labs. The cobot (collaborative robot) provides valuable insights - it can detect compressed air leaks, unplanned equipment outages and changes in temperature and helps to keep workers out of harm’s way.

Dominic Price, Horizon Digital Economy Research Fellow at the University of Nottingham, said: "Our work focuses on the relationship between humans and collaborative-robots (cobots) in the 'real' world, encompassing the whole range of workplaces. It's great to be invited to the event to showcase some of the research that we are involved in, particularly focussing on the health and safety aspects.

“Robots, such as the Boston Dynamics Spot®, are helping to protect individuals in industries such as warehousing, transport, and logistics, as they can go where it would be dangerous for humans to go.

“At the moment, current H&S guidelines don't really legislate for the sort of tasks, jobs, and risks that Spot undertakes - we want to be at the forefront of driving that change, not just from an engineering view but from a social, responsible, and ethical view.

“We're proud to be from Nottingham. There are so many organisations in the East Midlands designing new technology every day to help us in the world of work, and we're glad to be working amongst them."

Aside from the University of Nottingham, other businesses from the region are exhibiting including ASL, VOLO, Webro Cable and Connectors Limited, Wall 2 Wall Security, Quanika, Carson, CIE-Group Limited, Association of Security Consultants, Inter-M, EMCS, and Webeye.

More than 14,000 visitors are expected to attend the three day event, which also offers seminars delivered by security experts, product demonstrations and will host the regional qualifiers of the World Skills competition.

Tristan Norman, Group Event Director of the Nineteen Group, added: “This year sees the show return bigger and better than ever before, but that wouldn’t be possible without our incredible exhibitors. Technology is developing at a rapid rate, so it’s really important that businesses owners, decision makers and end users get the chance to see those advancements in person.

“We’re thrilled that nearly every region across the UK is represented at the show, with smaller independent businesses getting the chance to rub shoulders with industry giants.

“The future of this sector is incredibly exciting and we even have some of the best young talent on display at the World Skills competition. There really hasn’t been a better time to work in security”.

The Security Event is open to all security professionals working in the commercial and residential market, and students of undergraduate level and above on relevant courses of study are welcome to attend the show.