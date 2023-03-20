It jhas been five years since the last County Camp, but just more than 400 days from now Scouts from all over the County will be racing to Southwell Racecourse for Nottinghamshire’s biggest Scouting adventure of the year.

We aim to make The Big Weekend 2024 a celebration of all things Scouting that we all love, so come join us as we build, chop, climb, shoot, splash and much, much more.

Although it is still more than a year to go, our organising team have already been working hard to make the event something the young people and adults alike will remember, and today we officially launch our striking The Big Weekend 2024 brand.

#BIGisback

We have worked closely with our junior organising team and other adult members across the county to curate The Big Weekend branding that you see today.

Sean Kelly, The Big Weekend 2024 event lead, said: “It’s been a real challenge to create a brand that resonates with our young people and adults.

“We are pleased with the branding for The Big Weekend, having worked in conjunction with a number of voices across the county, including all our excellent junior organising team. We hope it will really bring the event to life.”

For details, see tbw.notts-scouts.org.uk, where you will be able to find all information you need to make this camp a memorable occasion for your group.

In addition, over the next few months we will be bringing the excitement on, so keep an eye out for our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the most up-to-date information.

Bookings will open on Friday, May 5, 2023. We urge that you book and secure your places as soon as possible as numbers for this event are limited. We will be using an online booking system that will simplify all bookings and ensure the booking process is nice and easy.