Nottinghamshire's Gloworm Festival has loads in store for all the family

CBeebies stars Maddie Moate, Nigel Clarke and Andy Day; Elmer The Patchwork Elephant, the Gruffalo, Bing and Flop, Bluey and Bingo, Care Bears, Paw Patrol, Sublime Science and Aardman Animations are just of the familiar favourites set to appear at Holme Pierrepont Country Park, Nottinghamshire.

Newly announced is CBeebies Bedtime Stories with Maddie and Nigel lined up to read to the children along with more celebrity guests - including a very famous face indeed - to be revealed. For a childhood throwback sure to appeal to big and little kids, Mr Blobby is returning with more mayhem; good vibes only come from the lovely Care Bears while Bodger and Badger will take everyone on a nostalgia trip.

The Gruffalo will also be dropping in on the Organix Big Picnic, and carry out meet and greets throughout the day, with the organic food brand bringing along samples, stage performances, arts and crafts and face painting too.

CBeebies Andy Day

The lovable Care Bears will be at the festival with arts, crafts, music and a chance to leave a message on their Good vibes wall. They will also have a chill out zone for those that just need some peace and calm during the festival as Care Bears are all about supporting mental health and wellness!

Live music will feature loads of the best pop bangers and indie classics of the last few decades from the tribute acts playing homage to Taylor Swift, Oasis, Spice Girls and Take That, plus DJs including Mr Pat Sharp, and Fatboy Tim opening on Friday for the camping contingent.

This year will have adrenaline-fuelled activities both on and off the water. Check out the Mini Landrover, Mini Golf, Sky Trail, Sky Tykes, Lagoon Wipeout, Kayaking and Archery for loads more adventure all included in the admission price.

Gloworm is putting children’s mental health and wellbeing at the forefront of the experience with a Wellbeing Area open to all throughout the festival, working with Caudwell Children, Positively Empowered Kids, Peaceful Possums Yoga and Gifts From Fairies.

Returning for the fourth year, Caudwell Children provide a sensory space for festival goers that need time away from the busy hustle and bustle of the festival, so they can relax and desensitise. A hub of specialist advisors will be on hand who can guide families who are struggling with the SEND Diagnosis pathway, and practitioners to give advice to families.

Positively Empowered Kids will bring arts and craft activities to help children find their own superhero powers. They work to give children the tools to be proactive in building positive mental health and wellbeing, and empowered to realise their full potential.

Peaceful Possums Yoga will be running yoga sessions while Gifts From Fairies, a charity on a mission to spread happiness to children who need it the most, will be running storytelling sessions, with fancy dress play, inviting children to make believe in a warm and creative environment.

Gloworm event organiser Rebecca McGlone said: “At Gloworm Festival, we're committed to inclusivity, and we believe every child should have the opportunity to enjoy the full festival experience. Engaging in creative play nurtures children's development and boosts their confidence, and we hope that the workshops we have on offer in this area will support the mental health of all children.

“Not only do our wellbeing activities enhance the event for families with SEND children, but they also provide a chance for families to connect with support organisations, who can provide them with the tools needed to help their children navigate their mental health in a world that can feel a little worrying at times.”

The family festival has all bases covered with stage shows, workshops, play zones, outdoor adventure, fairground rides, a real farm and creative play, thanks to loads of fun from festival sponsors Playmobil, CBeebies, Care Bears, Smoby, Elmer, Organix and White Post Farm.

The dedicated VIP area has model making workshops with Aardman Animations (Chicken Run, Wallace and Gromit) for the chance to recreate some of their most iconic characters; spectacular science experiments and gooey slime making with Sublime Science and its own Soft Play. Advance purchase of the VIP upgrade is advised to guarantee access.

With absolutely no hidden extras, everyone can lean into the weekend and focus on making memories for a lifetime. Tickets are available for the whole weekend as well as for each day, with on site camping packages now running very low. Tickets range from Child Day £35, Adult Day £45 up to a Family Weekend Ticket for 2 adults and 2 children (under 2s free) £300. Booking fees apply.