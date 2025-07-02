PALOP Takeover: Nottingham’s Portuguese-speaking African communities take centre stage at NAE

Free cultural festival brings music, food, fashion, and spirit of Nottingham’s Portuguese-speaking African community to life on Friday 4 July 2025

New Art Exchange (NAE) is throwing open its doors on Friday 4th July with an invitation to experience a joyful celebration of the vibrant and colourful culture of Nottingham’s PALOP (Portuguese-speaking African Countries) communities.

This special, free to attend event, will bring together live music, fashion, food, and dance from Angola, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde and São Tomé e Príncipe. Visitors can experience diverse musical traditions and contemporary sounds, including DJ sets featuring Kizomba rhythms, as well as Kuduro and Afrobeats.

A delicious selection of traditional food, including a BBQ, will offer authentic flavours across the Lusophone/Portuguese African world and for one night only, Cuca Beer will return to the City for a nostalgic taste of Angola.

Fun for all ages at New Art Exchange's PALOP takeover event

Organised in collaboration with the Angolan Women's Voice Association and Hil the Poet, the event aims to celebrate community, culture, and connection, welcoming everyone of all ages to share in the Luso-African spirit.

The event is just one in a series of ‘Friday Night Socials’ being delivered by NAE, which is situated on Gregory Boulevard in Hyson Green. Delivered twice monthly, each Friday Night Social is co-designed with local cultural groups and artists, ensuring the events authentically reflect the City’s diverse heritage. The programme provides a platform for emerging creative talent from the Global Ethnic Majority and features a vibrant mix of music, spoken word, multidisciplinary performance, and food.

NAE’s marketing and events manager, Olga Andrade, explains: “Friday Night Socials create` a welcoming platform where new voices in music, art, and culture can thrive and the community can engage in meaningful cultural exchanges. These events enrich the cultural fabric of Nottingham and provide a safe and welcoming environment for people from all backgrounds to come together and celebrate the City’s diversity. Importantly, they allow residents, particularly from areas like Hyson Green, to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of different cultural perspectives.”

Established poet and word artist, Hil the Poet, founder of Fluent in Both and a member of Nottingham Black Creatives Network and GOBS Collective, says he’s excited to be returning to Friday Night Socials, having performed at the ‘Experience Angola’ event held last November.

Colourful cultures combine at the New Art Exchange's PALOP Takeover event

“I’ve called Nottingham home since I was 13 years old,” he says. “In that time, I’ve witnessed countless cultural celebrations, vibrant festivals, showcases, and community gatherings representing so many rich and diverse backgrounds. But for as long as I’ve been here, one thing always stood out to me. I had never seen my own culture represented. There was never a space dedicated to Angola, or to the wider PALOP community.

“When the opportunity finally came to lead and represent my culture through the Experience Angola event, it was more than just a show. It was a statement that we are here, we have something beautiful to offer, and we deserve to be seen. It truly moved me to see people from all walks of life come together, embracing the music, the food, the stories and the dancing. It proved that many people do want to experience other cultures when given the opportunity.”

Paula Pontes, president of the Angolan Women’s Voice Association, says events like this are important so that different cultures can be seen and embraced within the UK context. “At last year’s Angolan event, the diversity of those involved ensured that all Angolans were seen and heard,” she explains. “Those who came as the first generation and those who were born here. The PALOP Takeover will widen this opportunity to all of the Portuguese-speaking African communities in the City.”

Forthcoming events include ‘Experience Nigeria’ which takes place on August 15th in partnership with African Corner Notts. The event will feature live music performances, traditional Nigerian dance, a DJ playing both classic and contemporary Afrobeat tracks, and an MC hosting the evening. Guests will be able to enjoy a selection of authentic Nigerian food and drinks in a friendly and inclusive setting.

The PALOP Takeover will be held in NAE’s Corner Café on Friday 4th July between 7pm and midnight.

Don’t miss this powerful celebration of Nottingham’s Luso-African culture – a night of joy, unity, and unforgettable rhythms