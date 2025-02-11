Popular Nottinghamshire science festival returns this half-term

Nottinghamshire Festival of Science & Curiosity returns for another fun-filled half-term of free science evetns for families.

Nottinghamshire Festival of Science and Curiosity marks a decade of discovery.

Nottinghamshire Festival of Science and Curiosity (FOSAC) is back, bringing a week of free, hands-on science activities for young people and families this February half-term.

Showcasing science in all its forms, the Festival offers families a unique opportunity to explore the wonders of science in a fun and engaging way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's festival spans across 45 venues, with over 50 free events all brought to life by a passionate community of experts from local universities, and STEM-based industries.

The hugely popular drop-in Family Science Fun Day will return to Bulwell Riverside Library on Monday 17 February with a day of interactive hands-on activities, and families can learn how to make their own Stop-Motion Animations at Hucknall Library on Saturday 15 February.

Visitors can also explore a wide range of engaging activities, from slime making to captivating planetarium sessions, immersive Virtual Reality (VR) demonstrations, and much more at various locations across Nottinghamshire.

For more information including detailed event listings, please visit www.nottsfosac.co.uk