RBL Women’s Section dedication of new standard and 75th anniversary

Dedication of new RBL Women’s section standard for the 75th anniversary that the people of Hucknall and councillor Lee Waters helped fundraise for.
By Karen BradleyContributor
Published 5th Dec 2023, 09:52 GMT
On Sunday, 7th January, 2024 at St Mary Magdalene Church Hucknall market we will be having our new standard blessed and dedicated as part of the Sunday church service at 11.00am.

Everyone is invited to join us at church and following the ceremony at The Royal British Legion from 12.30pm, to retire our old standard and to celebrate our 75th anniversary of The Royal British Legion Women’s Section of the Hucknall branch which opened on the 24th November 1948.

I hope you can join us for our special occasion.

