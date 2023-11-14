Roll up, roll up as circus returns to Woodborough Green Garden Centre for Christmas
Russell's International Circus, voted Britain's Best Circus for five consecutive years, is making a special appearance, providing fun for all the family at Woodborough Garden Centre with booking open now.
The captivating performances will take place throughout December and the Christmas break. Running from December 16th to January 7th (excluding December 25th and 26th), the show promises a heart-stopping display of aerial acrobatics, thrilling motorbike stunts, and the awe-inspiring wheel of death, all accompanied by world-class comedy and much more. Having travelled across the country this year, entertaining millions of people along the way, the circus appeals to all age groups.
Each show lasts approximately 45 minutes and is sure to create a magical Christmas memory for the local community. Tickets for the circus show range from £6.00 to £8.99 for adults and £5.00 to £7.99 for children under 16. Children under 18 months old do not require a ticket and can sit on an adult's lap.
To secure your spot, please visit the following website: https://britishgardencentres.com/woodborough-green-garden-centre/
In addition to the circus, Woodborough Green Garden Centre offers the perfect family day out this Christmas. Visitors can explore Santa's grotto for those who have been well-behaved this year, as well as a Christmas store selling a variety of gifts including crafts, homeware, and fashion for men, women, and children.