Roll up, roll up, it's Sherwood Art Week 2025

Sherwood Art Week returns for its 17th year this weekend and the theme this year is the carnival

Organised entirely by volunteers, and sponsored by a number of local businesses, this unique event once again presents an eclectic range of arts in the widest sense that brings the community together, and welcomes visitors from far and wide

On Saturday, 28 June, the festivities begin with the exciting Secret Garden Craft Fair at the United Reformed Church in Edwards Lane. This year, a record 79 stallholders will participate, selling unique art and craft, cakes, savoury foods, craft beers and ciders. There will be live music, and more entertainment from performance artists of Dice and Balls, who will be stilt walking, balloon modelling, and maybe juggling.

Once again Sherwood Art Week presents a full and varied event, with a magnificent 73 proprietors of local businesses having signed up to support talented local artists, inviting them to display a miscellany of their creations within the shops. Colourful masks made by local school children and youth groups will also be displayed in shop windows.

New for 2025 is the ‘Jeremy Squires’ Radical wine-tasting Explosion’ and the fascinating ‘Violins With Stories’, a performance by violinists and writers who bring forgotten instruments to life. Other exciting performances including music, dance, poetry and comedy will be happening every day somewhere in Sherwood. Visit exhibitions by SherWords, The Sherwood Young Artists and artists who meet at the Place Community and Activity Centre. During the week there will be an artist painting the gates of The Place using the winning design from a local children’s competition.

Join in with Community activities such as painting, walks, drumming and Zumba, all happening in Woodthorpe Park. Come and have fun at a Family Craft afternoon, a Hands-On Pottery open day and enjoy workshops including jewellery, glass wind chimes, printmaking, rug tufting, and more. The Sherwood Community Centre are celebrating their 75th Anniversary this year where there will be a display and demonstration of lace making, tours of the building and a fancy dress parade on Sunday 6th July to round up the week.

Full details of all activities can be found in the Sherwood Art Week 2025 brochure: www.sherwoodartweek.org/brochure.html

