Serena Smith & Friends - Celtic Fusion Show comes to Derbyshire

Serena Smith & Friends are a unique four piece instrumental celtic fusion band with fiddle, guitar, bass and drums.

Serena is a fiddle player ( also classically trained) with 30 years of experience and all musicians are extremely experienced and professional.

There are new arrangements of traditional folk music which people are not expecting, but enjoy very much.

Expect the unexpected as the band do everything they can to put on a good show and make sure everyone has a great night,

Serena Smith

The event takes place at Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, Derbyshire on Friday, 27th September at 7.30pm.

Box Office on 01773 856545 or online at ticketsource.co.uk/florence-nightingale-memorial-hall.