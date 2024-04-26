Smash hit celebration of The Dubliners coming to Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In partnership with Tourism Ireland and in association with legendary Irish pub O’Donoghue’s - the place where it all started for The Dubliners back in 1962 - Seven Drunken Nights tells the story of a career spanning 50 years and invokes the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

Leading the ultimate feel-good Irish show, this hugely talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group back to life.

Now in its seventh year, the extensive 80-date UK and Irish leg of the world tour is so much more than a jukebox musical celebration of The Dubliners. The show stars its charismatic writer and director Ged Graham, whose narration warmly guides the audience through the fascinating life of the group in between stunning performances of so many of their celebrated classics, including The Irish Rover, The Leaving of Liverpool, Belle of Belfast City, Dirty Old Town, The Banks of the Rose, Star of the County Down and The Town I Love So Well.

In addition to glowing reviews, Seven Drunken Nights has also received praise from the families of The Dubliners. Ged Graham said, “It was very nerve-racking meeting relatives of The Dubliners, as I didn’t know how they would react. But meeting Luke Kelly’s brother, Paddy, early on during the first tour was just brilliant. He and his family have been so supportive of the show. Likewise, Barney McKenna’s sister came to see the show when we toured Ireland and was very complimentary of how we told the story. Their support means so much to everyone involved with the show.”

With the 2024 UK and Irish leg of Seven Drunken Nights being the biggest so far, the show is also set for its record year internationally, performing nearly 300 shows during 42 weeks on the road.

Such success has been a life-changing experience for Ged Graham, who said, “I can’t quite believe it. Seven Drunken Nights seems to have touched so many people who have become real fans of the show, reigniting their love of The Dubliners. It’s had a massive impact on my life, giving me the confidence to write more and be involved in many other productions, including the runaway success Fairytale of New York. It truly is a great privilege to bring the music of The Dubliners to the stage every night and keep their legacy alive.”