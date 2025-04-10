Sonic Boom Music Festival announces the headline acts for the free Main Stage and Aftershock gigs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers Sonic Boom CIC and East Staffordshire Borough Council are delighted to announce the headline acts for the Main Stage and Aftershock gigs for Sonic Boom Music Festival 2025, which will take place in Burton on Trent, Staffordshire on September 13th.

Over 6,000 music fans from all over the UK attended last year’s Sonic Boom Music Festival, which proved so successful the event is secured for another two years.

This year, the free Main Stage headline act will be critically acclaimed band Everything Everything. Their impressive credits include five Ivor Novello and two Mercury Prize nominations, a run of five consecutive Top 10 albums and major headline shows including at London’s Alexandra Palace. They are currently touring with The Wombats and later in the year will play at major festivals like Brighton’s On The Beach and Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival.

“We’re so excited to headline Sonic Boom Music Festival in Burton. It’s going to be one of our last festivals of the year, so we know it’s going to be an absolute banger,” said Everything Everything frontman Jonathan Higgs. “We’ll be bringing out the festival favourites for sure.”

Deco playing on the Main Stage at Sonic Boom Music Festival 2024

The festival prides itself on remaining independent and comprises of an open-air Main Stage situated at Burton’s Market Place. The Main Stage will showcase some of the best of the UK’s new music scene throughout the day and is free to attend. Like last year, the Main Stage will be hosted by BBC Radio 6 Music DJ, Chris Hawkins.

“Last year’s festival was unbelievable, with an outstanding lineup” he said, “and this year Sonic Boom is supersized. The energy and atmosphere will be next level!

“To have Everything Everything on a free main stage is absolutely incredible. The whole line up, which is still under wraps but believe me, is brilliant and competes with any great festival line up. To have something like this in Burton on Trent, with a completely free main stage is amazing. Sonic Boom Music Festival is doing it right!”

From 8pm when the Main Stage closes pop-up Aftershock stages will open in venues all around Burton. A paid-for wristband will be required to access the evening Aftershock events, which will give the wearer access to seven different stages (subject to capacity limitations). Wristbands will be on sale for £25 from 11th April.

Headline Act The K's performing at Sonic Boom Music Festival 2024

The Aftershock events will be headlined by iconic bands, The Leisure Society, The Bug Club, Seb Lowe, Omega Nebula, Chiedu Oraka, Riding the Low and Eighty Eight Miles. These bands have played at major UK festivals including Glastonbury, Isle of Wight Festival and Download and are regularly played across mainstream Radio shows such as BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio 1Xtra.

"As a band we felt so lucky to be a part of the first ever Sonic Boom Festival last year, and what a debut it was!” said Ellie Grice, Frontwoman of Eighty Eight Miles.

“Stepping out onto that Main Stage together in front of a hometown crowd was such a special moment. We are incredibly excited to be headlining the College Stage at the Aftershocks this year and are ready to bring more energy, bigger riffs and an atmosphere like no other.

“After selling out our biggest headline show to date at Burton's iconic Brewhouse in November 2024, we are ready to return home for Sonic Boom Festival 2025...”

Sonic Boom Music Festival is produced by Sonic Boom Music CIC, a not-for-profit founded in 2024 by Burton based filmmaker Andi Jepson and musician Chris Baldwin. The festival is funded by East Staffordshire Borough Council and has been made possible through their close and unique collaboration, with additional grant funding sought from Arts Council England.

“We believe in the power of music,” Andi Jepson said. “We’re really proud of this festival and the independent music scene and we were blown away by the support it received last year. We have some incredible artists already lined up and confirmed to play with more bands announced later in the year so watch this space!”

***

Sonic Boom Music Festival takes place 13.09.25 at the Market Place, Burton on Trent. Day time attendance at the Main Stage is completely free. From 8pm paid-for wristbands will be required to access the evening Aftershock events taking place in venues across Burton. Wristbands will give the wearer access to seven different stages (subject to capacity limitations). Wristbands will go on general sale for £25 from 11.04.25.

Visit sonicboomfestival.co.uk for up-to-date information.