Student Night at Victoria Centre sees return of exclusive offers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday 5 October, from 4 pm to 8 pm, Victoria Centre will host its annual Student Night event filled with exclusive one-night-only discounts, competitions and offers from your favourite in-store retailers.

Commenting on Student Night, Nigel Wheatley, centre director at Victoria Centre, said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We know the ‘big-move’ is an exciting time for students as they embark on their university journey, meet new friends and settle into a new city.

Victoria Centre_ Student Night

"Much like the rest of the country though, students are on the look-out for cost-effective ways to have fun and bag a bargain.

"Thanks to our retailers, we’ve been able to offer some of the best, most exclusive deals for this year’s cohort of students so they can make the most of their time at uni.”

Kit out your student accommodation

The prospect of having your own space away from home is exciting, but what’s even more thrilling is finding fun and unique ways of decorating your room.

Victoria Centre_ Student Night

Advertisement

Advertisement

Homeware and craft brand, Flying Tiger, located on the upper mall, has a whole range of quirky decorations from string lights and storage boxes right through to finishing touches like decorative plants and pillar candles.

For students who like to surround themselves with indoor foliage, Sostrene Grene, on the upper mall, has a variety of plant pots that can seamlessly fit into any nature-inspired theme.

With a university ID, students can claim up to 10% off Flying Tiger and Sostrene Grene in-store.

Get the freshest looks for lectures

With up to 10% off River Island, located on the lower and upper mall, and 20% off at Urban Outfitters located next to the main entrance on the lower mall, students can get the university fit for all occasions - from lectures and seminars to group get-togethers at one of the on-campus bars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Planning on joining one of your uni’s sports societies, or just hitting up the on-campus gym? Students can expect to receive a huge 20% discount on trainers and sportswear at JD Sports, located on the lower mall.

Those who like an alternative thread should stop by Damaged Society for 10% off, stationed in the upper mall. Shoppers will find band t-shirts, button pins and baggy skater hoodies, perfect for late-night study sessions at the library.

Post-lecture bites to eat

Stopping by for Student Night’s exclusive deals? Don’t forget to drop by Victoria Centre’s range of food and beverage retailers, with fan favourites like Chopstix and Tortilla dotted throughout the centre.

Students can recharge with Ed’s Easy Diner's selection of retro American classics, from vegan nachos to the famous BBQ cheese ‘n’ bacon dog, all with 30% off - try them during Student Night, located in the upper mall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those who want a drink on-the-go, there’s buy one get one free on Regular Milkshakes at The Shake Lab on the lower mall - perfect for those who have worked up a thirst while shopping.

Get party-perfectWith parties galore and seasonal shindigs like Halloween just around the corner, Luvyababes, located on the upper mall, has got you covered.

With 20% off in-store, students can expect discounts on a whole range of party-perfect costumes, wigs and decorations.

If glamour is more the vibe, then Morphe, situated on the lower mall, is offering 20% discount when students spend £35 or more instore.

The full list of available deals include:

Advertisement

Advertisement

● Argento - 20% off instore● Auntie Annes - 20% off instore● Benson’s Sweets - 10% off instore● Boost Juice - Buy one get one free● Boots - 20% off with advantage card● The Shake Lab - Buy on get one free on Regular Smoothies● Chopstix - 10% off instore● Damaged Society - 10% off instore● Ed’s Easy Diner - 30% off instore● Flying Tiger - 10% off instore● Game - 20% off instore● HMV - 10% off instore● JD Sports - 20% off● John Lewis & Partners - 10% off beauty instore● Kiko - 10% off instore● Luvyababes - 20% off instore● Mobile Lab - 20% off instore● Morphe - 20% off when you spend £35 of more instore● River Island - 20% off instore● Rituals - 20% off instore● Skechers - 25% off instore● Sostrene Grene - 10% off instore● Suit Direct - 20% off instore● Superdrug - 20% off instore● Superdry - 20% off instore● The Fragrance Shop - 15% off instore● The Works - 10% off instore● Timberland - 20% off instore● Tortilla - 10% off instore● Urban Outfitters – 20% off instore● Yours Clothing - 20% off when you spend £40 or more instore

Details of this year’s Student Night event can be found here: https://victoria-centre.com/news/student-night.