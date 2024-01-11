The Classic Rock Show set to hit Nottingham as band kick-off their 2024 world tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Classic Rock Show are all set to kick-off the opening leg of their extensive 2024 world tour next week via a series of new UK live dates, which includes a new show at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on 11th February).

Promising to be bigger and even better and celebrating, once again, the very best of classic rock, the acclaimed band will thrill audiences on their new 27-date run of British shows throughout January & February 2024, in conjunction with CMP Entertainment.

The Classic Rock Show perform with note-for-note precision, bringing every rock fan’s favourite original iconic and era-defining recordings back to life on-stage, with an amazing sound and light show to match.

Paying tribute to its favourite rock heroes, CRS thunders through legendary performances of music from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, The Who, Eric Clapton, AC/DC, Queen, Rainbow, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and many more.

Talking about the band’s new tour, Classic Rock Show vocalist/guitarist & musical director James Cole says;

“2024 is a big year for the Classic Rock Show – for example, we will be venturing outside the UK, which is a big deal for us. I believe ‘classic rock’ has now developed from an era into its very own genre, which allows us to develop the show and make it bigger and better every year.

"We have a loyal fanbase and my aim every year is that they experience a show which is new but with a very familiar feel. For anyone who has not seen the Classic Rock Show before, we want to deliver a performance that takes you back and allows you to feel the emotions and excitement you felt the very first time you heard these songs, whether that was on record, cassette or even CD!”

Each show promises anthem after anthem, riff after riff and solo after solo, all culminating in a show-stopping guitar duel that is definitely not to be missed.