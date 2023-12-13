Dick Whittington, a celebration of panto and festive fun at Nottingham's Theatre Royal

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and nothing quite captures the sparkle of the festive season – and the opportunity to lose yourself, no matter your age – than a pre-Christmas trip to the pantomime.

Iain Stuart Robertson holds court as Sarah The Cook in Dick Whittington at the Theatre Royal. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

And the often star-studded affair at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal is right up there among the best.

From the superb setting, to the feverish, fully-invested audience, baying to boo the villain and cheer on the hero protagonist, this year’s kaleidoscope of fun, Dick Whittington, has it all.

The headline act is undoubtedly crafty Cockney Shane Ritchie – Eastenders’ Alfie Moon – who takes on the starring role.

Shane Ritchie and Iain Stuart Robertson star in Dick Whittington at the Theatre Royal. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

From using his character’s first name for the odd cheap laugh (you don’t need me to spell it out), to allowing audience members to flout the rules by taking a quick pic as he strikes budoir-esque poses, he had children and adults alike eating out of his hands on press night.

We all know the story of Dick Whittington, who heads to London to follow his dreams with thoughts of streets paved with gold, but whose fortunes only turn when his cat begins to help rid cargo ships of vermin, leading to Dick finding his fortune and becoming Mayor of London.

But as with all pantomimes, the story really is only the equivalent of a bare Christmas tree upon which to hang glistening baubles of song, dance and slapstick.

And the Theatre Royal’s production, which is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, led by Michael Harrison, has every branch covered.

From a dark and mysterious opening when we are introduced to Queen Rat (Anne Smith) – and the sinister giant, animatronic King Rat – to the introduction of Dick (oh behave), the arrival of Dame, Sarah The Cook, played by Iain Stuart Robertson, and Alice Fitzwarren (Emily Beth Harrington), what follows is a riot of fun that ticks all the boxes of any ‘panto bingo’ card.

Also taking a starring role in the show is Dr Ranj, best known for CBBC show Get Well Soon, being the resident doc on This Morning and a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. He plays the Spirit of Bow Bells, suitably attired in all gold.

And he, alongside Mr Ritchie, Sarah The Cook and Alice, helps garner the most laughs for their rendition of the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ skit given an underwater theme.

I won’t spoil the punchlines, but it provoked the very deep belly laughs you demand from a panto – complete with unfettered audience participation.

As everyone revelled in the show, knitted together brilliantly by the super-talented ensemble, you could almost feel the very real day-to-day stresses most of us face washing away with every chuckle.

Notable mention must also go to the incredibly athletic Kitty Kat, played by Kenan-Lewis Smith, whose non-speaking part says plenty with his backflipping around the stage.

Other elements that captivate the audience include a timed-to-perfection section using the words of famous songs, a dance off between Dick and the Spirit, a fight-sequence at sea among life-sazed rats and our heroes and even a giant, flying double-decker bus – all punctuated throughout by the powerful and pitch-perfect voice of Harrington.

This truly is a must see for all the family…...a real gift that should be unwrapped this Christmas.

Dick Whittington is on at the Theatre Royal from now until Sunday January 14.