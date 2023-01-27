Ezekiel Bone will star in the performance at St. Mary’s in the Lace Market on March 31 and April 1.

With tickets available from £4 for under-14s, £5 for adults and £15 for a family, the production will follow the parts of the Bible that tell of Jesus’ final days.

Performances of the events is a long-established tradition in the lead up to Easter in the UK.

Ade Andrews AKA Robin Hood to play Judas Iscariot

This new production follows in that tradition and will use words, music, action and the stunning architecture of St. Mary’s to tell the events of that fateful week.

Ezekiel, real name Ade Andrews, is better known across the county for playing Robin Hood in his multi-award winning Robin Hood Town Tour.

He said: “On the Tour I spend a lot of time in St Mary's churchyard. This is a great way to return the favour to St. Mary’s and help breathe life into the communal and cultural life of the Lace Market and Nottingham, as a historical City.”

The production is the brainchild of the Reverend James Pacey, aged 38, a Church of England Priest currently working as a chaplain at Nottingham University Hospitals and who prior to ordination worked as a theatre director.

He said: “The Easter story is something many people are familiar with. but we hope that by retelling it as drama, people will be freshly gripped in the events of the first Good Friday and Easter.”

The all-age cast is drawn from people from across the county.

Playing Jesus is Simon Carter, a writer/performer in Calverton, who said: “It's a privilege to be taking part in the Nottingham Passion and to get the chance to play this role.

“I’ll do my very best to try to show people something of who Jesus was and is and why the events of passion week were so awesome and extraordinary.

“This has the potential to be a genuinely powerful piece of live theatre and for audience members, of any faith and none, to engage with this story in a fresh and innovative way.”

Mr Pacey said: “It is great to have so many people involved of so many ages involved. This is a real community initiative: for the community, by the community.”

The production is based on the hugely popular Newark Passion performed in 2011 and then presented at Southwell Minster in 2012. Subsequent performances have been staged in Cambridge and Hucknall, all to sell out audiences.

Mr Pacey said: “We aim to welcome everyone: whether that is committed Christians who want to experience a fresh take on these events or those who might be wondering what all the fuss over Easter is about.”

Tickets can be purchased now from Nottingham Tourism Centre, St. Peter’s Church Office or at ticketsource.co.uk/nottinghampassion

