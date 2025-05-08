Hucknall theatre group is making memories with its latest production

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall theatre company Lovelace Theatre Group is back on stage next week to perform Thank You For The Memories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This play is set in a residential care home with the emphasis on the expert care, understanding and support given to people with Dementia and their families and friends

It sympathetically attempts to portray the difficulties and satisfaction, encompassing the inevitable sadness, joy, humour and frustrations in guiding people through the ups and downs of the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play is respectful, lighthearted and lively at times, involving young and old, with a blend of nostalgia, optimism and reality

Lovelace Theatre Group is back on stage in Hucknall next week with Thank You For The Memories. Photo: Lovelace Theatre Group Facebook

During the run, the group will also be raising money to support Vicky McClure’s Our Demntia Choir.

The play is on at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street from Thursday, May 15 to Saturday, May 17 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets priced £9 (£8 concessions) are available now on 07761 092195, or message the group through its Facebook page.