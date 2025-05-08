Hucknall theatre group is making memories with its latest production
This play is set in a residential care home with the emphasis on the expert care, understanding and support given to people with Dementia and their families and friends
It sympathetically attempts to portray the difficulties and satisfaction, encompassing the inevitable sadness, joy, humour and frustrations in guiding people through the ups and downs of the condition.
The play is respectful, lighthearted and lively at times, involving young and old, with a blend of nostalgia, optimism and reality
During the run, the group will also be raising money to support Vicky McClure’s Our Demntia Choir.
The play is on at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street from Thursday, May 15 to Saturday, May 17 at 7.30pm each night.
