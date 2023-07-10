May the farce be with you - Star Wars on stage at Nottingham Playhouse

The Improvised Star Wars Show explodes out of hyperspace onto the main stage at Nottingham Playhouse on Friday, July 21

Perfect for fans of comedy and Star Wars alike, It’s a Trap! shares the untold, hilarious, and very definitely canonical – honestly – tales the movies missed out.

Intrepid Rebels? Got ‘em! Evil Empires? By the bucketful! Weird old space wizards? Take your pick – they come in red, green or blue. It’s a Trap! is a celebration of the most epic sci-fi franchise out there, inspired by suggestions from you, the audience.

It's A Trap!, the improvised Star Wars show is on at Nottingham Playhouse on Friday, July 21, 2023. Picture: Nottingham Playhouse

It’s a Trap! is a best improvisation show finalist at Leicester Comedy Festival 2022. The show has left audiences on the funny side of the Force, up and down the country. Smart, sharp, geeky and packed with pop culture, you don’t need to know a thing about the Star Wars franchise to enjoy this show.

Broadway Baby said: “Impeccable timing and sharp dialogue with the right blend of nostalgia and clever comedy.”

The Reviews Hub said: “A great deal of laughter and a very satisfying improvised Force to be reckoned with.”

Notts Comedy Review said: “The bright centre of the universe.”

Help us comedy theatre fans, You’re our only hope...

The show is produced by MissImp, Nottingham’s homegrown comedy theatre group, and created by a cast of passionate and talented Star Wars fans based in Nottingham.

It’s a Trap!, the improvised Star Wars show is on at Nottingham Playhouse on Friday, July 21, at 8pm.