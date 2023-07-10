News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

May the farce be with you - Star Wars on stage at Nottingham Playhouse

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away… it’s a trap!
By Nick TylerContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read

The Improvised Star Wars Show explodes out of hyperspace onto the main stage at Nottingham Playhouse on Friday, July 21

Perfect for fans of comedy and Star Wars alike, It’s a Trap! shares the untold, hilarious, and very definitely canonical – honestly – tales the movies missed out.

Intrepid Rebels? Got ‘em! Evil Empires? By the bucketful! Weird old space wizards? Take your pick – they come in red, green or blue. It’s a Trap! is a celebration of the most epic sci-fi franchise out there, inspired by suggestions from you, the audience.

It's A Trap!, the improvised Star Wars show is on at Nottingham Playhouse on Friday, July 21, 2023. Picture: Nottingham PlayhouseIt's A Trap!, the improvised Star Wars show is on at Nottingham Playhouse on Friday, July 21, 2023. Picture: Nottingham Playhouse
It's A Trap!, the improvised Star Wars show is on at Nottingham Playhouse on Friday, July 21, 2023. Picture: Nottingham Playhouse
Most Popular
Read More
Julian Clary saddles up for new tour date at Nottingham Playhouse

It’s a Trap! is a best improvisation show finalist at Leicester Comedy Festival 2022. The show has left audiences on the funny side of the Force, up and down the country. Smart, sharp, geeky and packed with pop culture, you don’t need to know a thing about the Star Wars franchise to enjoy this show.

Broadway Baby said: “Impeccable timing and sharp dialogue with the right blend of nostalgia and clever comedy.”

The Reviews Hub said: “A great deal of laughter and a very satisfying improvised Force to be reckoned with.”

Notts Comedy Review said: “The bright centre of the universe.”

Help us comedy theatre fans, You’re our only hope...

The show is produced by MissImp, Nottingham’s homegrown comedy theatre group, and created by a cast of passionate and talented Star Wars fans based in Nottingham.

It’s a Trap!, the improvised Star Wars show is on at Nottingham Playhouse on Friday, July 21, at 8pm.

For tickets, click here