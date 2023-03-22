Nia Calladine, aged 17, from New Basford, Nottingham, who is tipped for future success as a professional performer, is one of the high-flying final year students at Liverpool Theatre School who will take over the West End theatre for a graduation showcase on Thursday, March 23.

The talented former Redhill Academy student first discovered her passion for performing at the Expressive Arts Academy when she was aged 11.

She went on to land a place on the elite dance course at the prestigious Liverpool Theatre School whose alumni can be seen in hit shows such as SIX, Frozen the Musical, Blood Brothers and Wicked.

Speaking on taking to the West End stage for the first time, Nia said: “I feel very lucky to have the chance to perform at the Leicester Square Theatre and knowing the agents in the audience will be on the lookout for new talent makes the experience even more exciting. My dream is to dance professionally and this is a fantastic opportunity to show just what I can do as a performer. I can’t wait to get out there and do what I love best.”

Maxine Ellis, principal, said: “Staging a showcase in the heart of London’s West End provides our graduating students with an opportunity to perform in front of some of the most influential names in the industry, which will be an invaluable experience as they prepare to launch their professional careers.

“Nia is an exceptionally talented student who gives every performance her best and I’m sure she will impress the audience during the West End showcase. This is a crucial time for our final year students and we are very much looking forward to seeing how their futures progress. Nia is definitely one to watch.”

Liverpool Theatre School, which counts dance legend Wayne Sleep and renowned theatre producer Bill Kenwright among its patrons, provides a range of elite training programmes in performing arts, with places being awarded to only the most talented students through an audition process.

As part of a commitment to making professional training more accessible to gifted students from all backgrounds, Liverpool Theatre School offers a number of bursaries and fully funded places every year. Widely recognised within the industry, all full-time BTEC and Trinity accredited courses at the Ofsted ‘outstanding’ Liverpool Theatre School are designed to equip young people with the skills they need to become professional performers.

