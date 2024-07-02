Three-day Canalside Festival in August
Taking place from Friday 2nd August to Sunday 4th August on the Binks Yard outdoor terrace, the inaugural Canalside Fest will be free to attend, and will feature DJs, live music, an open deck session, an 80s and 90s retro disco, entertainment, stalls, street food, multiple bars, a local artisan market, water and canal activities, kids’ activities and more.
Canalside Fest will be a family-friendly weekend of Nottingham talent, especially for the people of Nottingham. Organisers are inviting locals to join in and be a part of the festival by applying for a chance to be featured on the eclectic line-up of DJs, musicians, poets, dancers and more, or to apply for a stall at the artisan market place.
Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard said: “Nottingham is a melting pot of talent and creativity, and we’re always really passionate about celebrating that. Our upcoming Canalside Fest is all about shining a light on the fantastic people that make our city so brilliant. This festival is very much for the people of Nottingham, and as such, we wanted to make sure we were giving locals the chance to have their say in what we have on offer during the two days.
“Whether you’re a budding poet, a seasoned singer-songwriter, like to dabble in a spot of dancing or even have a business selling creative pieces, we want to hear from you. Get in touch and let your talent take centre stage, during an event that’s certainly going to be one to remember.”
To apply to be a part of the upcoming Canalside Fest, email [email protected] before 4th July and register your interest.
To find out more about Canalside Fest, visit https://binksyard.com/event/canalside-fest/
