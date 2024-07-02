Three-day Canalside Festival in August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This summer, Nottingham food, leisure and entertainment destination Binks Yard and the Canal & River Trust, are launching a brand new three-day music, entertainment and craft festival - and organisers are calling upon talented locals to participate.

Taking place from Friday 2nd August to Sunday 4th August on the Binks Yard outdoor terrace, the inaugural Canalside Fest will be free to attend, and will feature DJs, live music, an open deck session, an 80s and 90s retro disco, entertainment, stalls, street food, multiple bars, a local artisan market, water and canal activities, kids’ activities and more.

Canalside Fest will be a family-friendly weekend of Nottingham talent, especially for the people of Nottingham. Organisers are inviting locals to join in and be a part of the festival by applying for a chance to be featured on the eclectic line-up of DJs, musicians, poets, dancers and more, or to apply for a stall at the artisan market place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard said: “Nottingham is a melting pot of talent and creativity, and we’re always really passionate about celebrating that. Our upcoming Canalside Fest is all about shining a light on the fantastic people that make our city so brilliant. This festival is very much for the people of Nottingham, and as such, we wanted to make sure we were giving locals the chance to have their say in what we have on offer during the two days.

Canalside Festival launched

“Whether you’re a budding poet, a seasoned singer-songwriter, like to dabble in a spot of dancing or even have a business selling creative pieces, we want to hear from you. Get in touch and let your talent take centre stage, during an event that’s certainly going to be one to remember.”

To apply to be a part of the upcoming Canalside Fest, email [email protected] before 4th July and register your interest.