Victoria Centre champions future fashion talent with Nottingham College

Shoppers can visit the fashion showcase from 2 – 6 April, on the upper level near John Lewis & Partners. They will be able see the student’s hard work, find out information about fashion courses at the college and take part in activities including scrap fabric collaging and hand loom weaving using upcycled fabric, which will all be run by the students themselves.

There will also be demonstrations on how to design an AI room using virtual reality (VR) software.

The students, aged from 16, who are all enrolled in fashion and textiles courses at the college from Level 1 to degree-level, have undertaken the project to redesign the unit on the upper mall as part of their module. Other projects that will be shown include magazines which the students have created, how the students have used sustainable prints and dyes and products made using upcycled materials.

Victoria Centre Nottingham College Event

Commenting on the partnership with Nottingham College, Nigel Wheatley, centre director at Victoria Centre, said:

“As a key retail location, we have a strong connection to the fashion industry and understand the importance of making your mark on the sector. In fact, not only is Nottingham’s fashion heritage rooted in lace making, it’s also home to world-famous designer and fashion icon, Paul Smith. With our partnership with Nottingham College, we hope to fuel the next generation and give them real-life experience with shoppers, which is vital when looking to enter the industry.

“When the college approached us with the idea, we were excited to support them and showcase their talent. We encourage shoppers to visit the pop-up in early April and get some insight into the future of the fashion and textiles industry. And, who knows, maybe we’ll see their names in the future as a Victoria Centre retailer!”

Rose Tucker, curriculum manager for fashion and HE businessat Nottingham College, said:

“On behalf of myself and the students, I’d like to thank Victoria Centre for hosting us and lending their support. The students have worked hard on this module creating their designs and planning their workshops, and the showcase has allowed them to highlight this.

“Visitors to the event will see in-depth detail on how the students redesigned the unit space, from using AI, virtual reality and their creative skills.

“We strive to encourage our students to dial into their creative side, so by having the space for them to offer activities and speak to shoppers about their specialised topics, it has allowed them to show their ingenuity and visions. Giving them this first-hand experience is invaluable and will hopefully help motivate them in their future education and careers.”

Nottingham College’s pop-up event will be open from 1pm – 4pm on Tuesday 2 April, and from 10am – 4pm from Wednesday 3 April to Saturday 6 April.

For further information about the event, visit https://victoria-centre.com/events/nottingham-college-fashion-pop-up.