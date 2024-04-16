Visit beautiful Felley Priory this weekend
The gardens of Felley Priory are open for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday, 21st April from 10am to 4pm.
This is a garden for all seasons with yew hedges, topiary, hellebores, herbaceous borders and a rose garden.
The extensive orchard is home to thousands of daffodils, and there is an enchanting bluebell woodland walk.
This garden is proud to provide plants for the National Garden Scheme's Show Garden at Chelsea Flower Show 2024.
Disabled access, plants for sale, parking, refreshments, card payments.
Felley Priory is situated in Underwood, Nottinghamshire, NG16 5FJ.
For further details Tel. 01773 810 230.