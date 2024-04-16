Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is a garden for all seasons with yew hedges, topiary, hellebores, herbaceous borders and a rose garden.

The extensive orchard is home to thousands of daffodils, and there is an enchanting bluebell woodland walk.

This garden is proud to provide plants for the National Garden Scheme's Show Garden at Chelsea Flower Show 2024.

Disabled access, plants for sale, parking, refreshments, card payments.

Felley Priory is situated in Underwood, Nottinghamshire, NG16 5FJ.