21 Sutton, Hucknall, Annesley and Kirkby food outlets given new hygiene ratings in the last month

Inspectors from the Food Standards Agency have been visiting numerous Ashfield establishments over the course of the last month and awarding new hygiene ratings.
By John Smith
Published 12th Mar 2024, 14:06 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 14:35 GMT

Almost half the establishments visited received the top five-star rating.

Seagull Fish Bar, on Beauvale Crescent. Hucknall, has been given a three-star rating

1. Seagull Fish Bar, Hucknall

Seagull Fish Bar, on Beauvale Crescent. Hucknall, has been given a three-star rating Photo: Google

Hong Kong Garden on Outram Street, Sutton was given a three-star rating.

2. Hong Kong Garden, Sutton

Hong Kong Garden on Outram Street, Sutton was given a three-star rating. Photo: Google

Little Lambs Day Nursery, on Main Street, Huthwaite, was handed a four-star rating

3. Little Lambs Day Nursery, Huthwaite

Little Lambs Day Nursery, on Main Street, Huthwaite, was handed a four-star rating Photo: Google

Rai Saab, on Watnall Road, Hucknall, was given a score of three stars.

4. Rai Saab, Hucknall

Rai Saab, on Watnall Road, Hucknall, was given a score of three stars. Photo: Google

