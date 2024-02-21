News you can trust since 1904
Afternoon tea near me: 10 places for a perfect 'Mother's Day' treat across Mansfield and Ashfield this March

With Mother’s Day on the horizon – we thought we would list some great places in the area for you to enjoy afternoon tea this spring with some of the special women in your life.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Mar 2023, 10:50 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 16:48 GMT

Here are 10 great places across Mansfield and Ashfield to visit as Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 10) fast approaches.

1. Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room

Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room is located at 7a High Street, Hucknall. Photo: Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room

2. Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue

Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue, 2 Meden Square Pleasley, is a five-star catering business in the heart of Pleasley Vale. A highly-recommended business from our readers. Photo: Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue

3. No.19 Cafe & Bistro

Located at 19 High Street, the venue offers plenty of sweet and savoury treats - with afternoon tea being a popular choice from the menu. Photo: No.19 Cafe & Bistro

4. The Teahouse, Carr Bank Park

The Teahouse, Unit 3, The Stables, Carr Bank Park, Windmill Lane, Mansfield. Photo: The Teahouse, Carr Bank Park

