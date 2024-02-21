Here are 10 great places across Mansfield and Ashfield to visit as Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 10) fast approaches.
1. Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room
Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room is located at 7a High Street, Hucknall. Photo: Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room
2. Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue
Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue, 2 Meden Square Pleasley, is a five-star catering business in the heart of Pleasley Vale. A highly-recommended business from our readers. Photo: Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue
3. No.19 Cafe & Bistro
Located at 19 High Street, the venue offers plenty of sweet and savoury treats - with afternoon tea being a popular choice from the menu. Photo: No.19 Cafe & Bistro
4. The Teahouse, Carr Bank Park
The Teahouse, Unit 3, The Stables, Carr Bank Park, Windmill Lane, Mansfield. Photo: The Teahouse, Carr Bank Park