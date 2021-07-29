Aldi and Iceland both hiring in Hucknall and Bulwell
Supermarket giants Aldi and Iceland are both looking for new staff in the Dispatch area.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 8:13 am
Aldi is looking to recruit a deputy managers at both its Hucknall and Bulwell stores, as well as store assistants in Hucknall.
For details and to apply, click here.
Iceland is looking for part-time home delivery drivers in Hucknall and Bulwell and a temporary retail assistant at its Bulwell store.
For more details and to apply, click here.