Aldi and Iceland both hiring in Hucknall and Bulwell

Supermarket giants Aldi and Iceland are both looking for new staff in the Dispatch area.

By John Smith
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 8:13 am

Aldi is looking to recruit a deputy managers at both its Hucknall and Bulwell stores, as well as store assistants in Hucknall.

Iceland is looking for part-time home delivery drivers in Hucknall and Bulwell and a temporary retail assistant at its Bulwell store.

Aldi and Iceland are both hiring now. Photo: Google Earth

