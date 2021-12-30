Suppliers based in Hucknall and Bulwell interested in working with the supermarket – which has stores in both towns – can click here to find out more.

Whether it’s a brand-new business or a well-established one, Aldi is on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories, including food, drink and Specialbuys.

This uplift in British suppliers forms part of the supermarket’s commitment to increase the number of products it sources from the UK and buy British wherever possible.

Aldi is looking to recruit more Hucknall and Bulwell-based suppliers in 2022. Photo: Google

Aldi’s entire core range of fresh meat, eggs, milk, butter and cream is already sourced from British suppliers, while more than 40 per cent of fresh produce sold is also British.

The supermarket spent a total of £9 billion with UK companies last year as it opens at least one new store a week, increasing the number of opportunities for suppliers to provide products for its seasonal product ranges and Specialbuys, as well as permanent listings.

This latest commitment will help hundreds of small British businesses continue to grow with the supermarket and invest for the future.

Giles Hurley, chief executive at Aldi UK, said: “We want to meet our customer’s demand for buying British, and by working with British suppliers we get to offer Great British quality products, and at unbeatable prices.

“As we continue to expand as a business, our supply chain needs to grow with us.