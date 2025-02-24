Aldi gives store colleagues in Nottinghamshire extra pay boost from next week
Aldi has also committed to a further pay increase for store colleagues from September 2025, taking its minimum rates of pay for Store Assistants to £12.85 per hour nationally and £14.16 per hour for those within the M25.
Aldi continues to be the only supermarket to offer all colleagues paid breaks, which is worth approximately £1,370 a year for the average store colleague.
Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “This latest increase recognises the important contribution that our colleagues make day in, day out and ensures they are rewarded fully for their contribution with industry-leading pay.
“Every member of Team Aldi plays an important role in providing the best products, service and value to the millions of shoppers that visit our stores.”
The news follows Aldi being named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket, according to consumer champion Which? for the past four years running.