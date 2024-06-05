Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Annesley firm Surepak Limited has announced it is ceasing to trade, despite appointed administrators at PKF Smith Cooper being hopeful of a sale, following the interest of 96 parties.

Surepak Limited’s financial concerns became apparent during the global energy crisis when its electricity costs increased by more than 425 per cent.

This increase, coupled with the loss of two significant contracts, decreased the company’s turnover by circa £1m, due to customers’ packaging requirements changing and the relocation of a customer abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Annesley-based organisation sought a buyer after sole director Stuart Yorston filed for administration back on February 9.

Dean Nelson, partner and head of business recovery and insolvency at PKF Smith Cooper. Photo: Paul Carroll

This was to safeguard the company’s business, assets, and employees from a winding-up petition which was served by a creditor and was due to be heard on February 14.

Business recovery and restructuring partners Dean Nelson and Nick Lee, from PKF Smith Cooper, were appointed joint administrators on February 12.

Despite the challenges, Surepak Limited has continued to trade for the short term whilst in administration and the administrators diligently pursued potential buyers, receiving substantial interest from 96 parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the optimum effort following a merger and acquisition process – and various offers being received – the sale progression has subsequently been unsuccessful, resulting in Surepak Limited ceasing to trade as of May 10.

Incorporated in 1991, the company had been trading for more than 32 years, starting out as a distributor, before moving into manufacturing in 2005.

The company’s fixed assets, including plant and machinery, office equipment, and stock are available for sale.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact BPI auctioneers on 01924 245040 to explore this opportunity further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polypouch UK Limited has purchased the order book and customers are advised to contact sales director Sam Frankel on 0203 4753456 to discuss their orders going forward.

In statement, the administrators said they were ‘disappointed with the ultimate outcome in not securing a sale of the business and assets as a going concern’.