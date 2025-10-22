Avove colleagues connect communities through the delivery of essential enhancements

Leading infrastructure and engineering company, Avove, has continued its commitment to community support, as colleagues rolled up their sleeves to enhance the outdoors spaces surrounding Leylands Estate, Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After early conversations with the Estate’s management team, a group of Avove colleagues stepped in to improve areas around the entrance and garden, coming together to deliver a range of essential works during a day of collaborative volunteering.

As part of the initiative, the team trimmed back overgrown branches from a large tree at the entrance, clearing out dead plants and bushes and replacing them with fresh alternatives to provide a welcoming impression for residents and visitors. Colleagues also laid decorative gravel chippings and painted the gate and railings, bringing the area to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day’s activities also involved restoring an old bench to its former beauty, with the team sanding down the worn surface, before repainting and reinstalling it near the Estate’s entrance, giving residents a new place to relax and socialise.

Avove colleagues connect communities

The ten-acre gated community provides a range of safe and secure housing options for residents to benefit from, with 24-hour access to support and maintenance ensuring that help is always available. As such, the enhancements delivered by Avove’s committed colleagues were well received by residents, with the team taking the opportunity to engage members of the community throughout the delivery.

It is the latest example of Avove’s commitment to community support, as the company continues to enhance the areas in which its teams actively work and live through its volunteering efforts.

Speaking on the success of the event, Project Co-ordinator, Dominic McCormack, commented: “Taking part in the community day was a great experience. It felt good to give back and see how much the residents appreciated our efforts, and it was great to come together as a team for such a positive cause – something we would love to do again, in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank Leylands Estate residents and its management team for being so welcoming, and of course, a heartfelt thank you to our colleagues who were engaged and supportive throughout.”

Avove colleagues supporting Leylands Estate

David Mills, Estate Manager, Retail TRUST, Leylands Estate, said: “The volunteers were great really friendly and engaged with residents. Their work has much improved the main entrance area which sets the scene and creates that first visual impression of care and attention that is reflected in the support and accommodation offered. They worked so hard to realise an area that over time was neglected but is now a source of pride.”

Avove is committed to making a positive impact, delivering long-term social value in locations across the UK, whether that is by ensuring the efficient supply of utilities or volunteering to help local people and causes.