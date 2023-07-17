AW Lymn helping Mansfield and Ashfield ‘go green’ with new electric private ambulances

AW Lymn The Family Funeral Service, has invested in the new vehicles in line with new data it has collected which shows nearly three-quarters of those surveyed in Nottingham say a sustainable funeral is important to them.

The Mercedes-Benz eVito ambulances are the first electric vehicles to be owned by the family funeral directors since it was established in 1907, as it looks to provide more choice for those wanting a climate-conscious send-off for loved ones.

The firm first looked to introduce electric vehicles into its fleet when it took part in Nottingham Council’s Electric Van Experience (EVE) in June 2021, a 30-day free trial designed to allow businesses to try-before-you-buy. The electric van was predominantly used by the funeral directors for the stonemasons and ground maintenance.

Mertrux sales controller Frank Murray hands over the vehicles to Matthew Lymn Rose, AW Lymn managing director. (Photo by: AW Lymn The Family Funeral Service)

Now, having enjoyed the experience, AW Lymn has purchased two electric ambulances to support its 27 funeral homes and help the region meet its goal of becoming the UK’s first carbon neutral city by 2028.

Pete Clarson, AW Lymn commercial director, said: “The way people choose to say goodbye is changing and eco-funerals are certainly growing in popularity, something we have witnessed first-hand as enquiries have increased in recent years.

“A lot of people are passionate about reducing their carbon footprint in life, so why should this stop when it comes to the impact they’ll leave on the planet after they have passed?

“We’re keen to do all we can to help people arrange funerals which have as small an impact as possible on the planet.”

In a recent survey conducted by AW Lymn in Nottingham city centre to better understand the needs of the families they support, 72 per cent of those asked felt that a sustainable funeral was important to them.

Mr Clarson said: “It’s all about offering choice and at AW Lymn we pride ourselves on our commitment to doing all we can to meet each request during the funeral planning process.

“From natural and woodland burials to chipboard coffins and biodegradable urns, we have evolved our services over the years to ensure everyone has the send-off that meets their preferences.”

AW Lymn has cared for the bereaved in the region for more than 100 years and is known for having the largest Rolls-Royce funeral fleet in the world, with nine Rolls-Royce hearses and 22 Rolls-Royce limousines.

Joining the funeral firm’s existing Mercedes-Benz Vitos, the bespoke eVito 66KWh L3 ambulances offer room for up to five deceased when doing collections from municipal hospitals, along with the flexibility to accommodate the largest American Caskets and oversized coffins.

With electric vehicles creating up to three times less carbon dioxide than regular petrol vehicles, the transition to electric in the funeral industry could have a major impact on protecting the environment and reducing the greenhouse gas crisis.

Mr Clarson said: “Our fleet plays a crucial role in the service we provide, from our traditional or bespoke hearses to the work vans on site – we use them daily and thereby cover a lot of miles. Introducing our two new zero-emission electric ambulances is a great first step in reducing our carbon footprint.

“We are very excited about this transition and plan to continue to look for ways to introduce green initiatives in the funeral industry, starting with our first electric hearse due to join our fleet in September.”