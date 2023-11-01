Barchester’s Hall park care home in Bulwell was a den of ghoulish activity as the home’s spooky Halloween day got into full swing.

Residents and staff got into the spirit of things by dressing up in spooky costumes, transforming our lounge into our scary hide out for the day.

Local nursery children came in and knocked on residents doors for some tasty treats and in the evening we invited the public with their children to trick or treat and join in with some fun and games, including a treasure hunt to find some sweets around the home.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra cackled: “Our staff and residents love any excuse for a party. The home looks fantastic with all the decorations and our head chef did us proud with lots of spooky treats – we’ve all had a brilliant time.”

Resident Pauline handing out the sweets

Pauline resident at Hall park care home said: “It has been such a fun day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Halloween spirit. I really enjoyed seeing all the children come in dressed up, and getting their sweets.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities. Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care short/respite care