Birds Bakery unveils fresh new look for 2024

East Midlands favourite Birds Bakery is kicking off the new year with the announcement of a rebrand which will be launched with the opening of its new Ashby-de-la-Zouch location later this month.

The family-run bakery will garner a new colour palette, featuring a vibrant spring green that encapsulates its ‘Fresh as a Daisy’ ethos of baking fresh every day and delivering delicious bakes and cakes of the highest quality.

The fresh new look will be launched at its new premise in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, located on 31 Market Street, following a move from its previous location in the town. Opening on 18 January, customers will be able to enjoy their favourite Birds treats in a cosy seating area, including a quaint snug.

The fresh look will be rolled out across all 61 locations, with plans already made for the next refurbishment at Birds’ Park Farm location in Allestree, Derby.

Birds are also set to elevate its digital presence in January with launch of its brand-new website, creating an immersive online experience for customers

Customers will be able to explore and purchase Birds' signature products, including their famous pork pies, fresh cobs, and Belgian chocolate treats, all from the comfort of their homes. Moreover, the website will become a hub for sharing stories from both current and past customers, fostering a sense of community and connection.

Jamie Bird, strategy director of Birds Bakery, shared his enthusiasm for the future, saying:

“We’re excited to start the year with a rebrand which encapsulates both our longstanding heritage as well as our ambition for the future. The spring green we’re introducing isn’t actually a new colour for Birds as it was one of the colours used in our very first stores, and the slight angle of the logo is a nod back to its original form too.

“People are the heartbeat of our business and the purpose of this rebrand is to showcase the craft and care our team put into their work every day of the year, as well as ensuring we create both a physical and digital environment that every member of the family can enjoy.

“We are confident that the next chapter for Birds will be filled with even greater success. We’d like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers for their unwavering support; our continued success would not be possible without them."

Birds Bakery has 61 stores across including in Beeston, Clifton, Hucknall and Nottingham City Centre. Many Birds products can also be ordered online and delivered to customers’ homes using the Birds By Post service.