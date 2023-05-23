Bosses at Wilko release statement amid reports of possible store closures

The statement comes after reports from business news site Bloomberg that the struggling discount chain is considering entering into a company voluntary arrangement to renegotiate rents and potentially close some stores as it looks to cut costs across the business.

The company has stores in Hucknall and Bulwell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the company says it is still working on a programme to turn around the business.

There has been no suggestion the Hucknall or Bulwell Wilko stores are facing closure. Photo: Google

And there has been no suggestion that either the Hucknall or Bulwell stores are under threat.

Mark Jackson, Wilko chief executive, said: “We announced the start of our turnaround programme to drive Wilko forward in January, complete with a new streamlined senior team and a strategic plan to first stabilise the business and then implement a growth strategy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re in the early stages of the turnaround and, as is usual, the directors continue to explore all options for Wilko’s long-term future.

“We’re confident with the right actions, we’ll continue to be a key feature on the British high street and expand our omni-channel offer, providing customers a place to shop for all their household and garden needs.”

The company announced the closure of 15 stores last year although no Nottinghamshire sites were chosen on that occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chain is understood to have approached advisors at PwC to explore various restructuring options, including a CVA that would allow the retailer to renegotiate agreements with its creditors, Bloomberg reported.