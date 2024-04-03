Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire-born David joins NCT from Cardiff Bus, where he was service delivery director for three-and-a-half years, guiding the business out of the pandemic and introducing 55 electric buses into service in the Welsh capital.

Prior to his time at Cardiff Bus, David joined the industry through the Stagecoach graduate scheme in 2008, which led to opportunities across the country including Devon, Lincolnshire, Manchester, south Wales and the London Olympics in 2012.

David Conway has joined the team at NCT. Photo: Submitted

As NCT’s head of operations, David will have responsibility for the operations, service delivery and service planning departments.

He said: “I’m delighted to have returned home to join an operator that inspired me to take up a career in the bus industry and am looking forward to getting involved in the continuing success of NCT.”